New passenger record set at Austin airport

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s a record-breaking year for travelers at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. For the second time in 2017, it set a record for the number of passengers heading through the airport in a month.

During July, officials say 1,310,174 people traveled through the airport. That is 30,970 more than the previous record in June, and it’s also 15.5 percent more than the number who traveled during July 2016.

As far as airlines go, Southwest had the most passengers with more than 241,000 in July. Frontier Airlines showed the greatest percentage increase from the month before — 56,761 people total for a 67 percent increase.

Other notable numbers for July:

14,609,172 pounds of air cargo was shipped, up 8.5 percent from the year before

1,608,364 pounds of international air cargo was shipped, up 51 percent from the year before

Air services transferred 619,488 pounds of mail, up 36.5 percent from the year before

In April this year, the Austin airport opened its South Terminal that has 36 flights a day and flies to 11 destinations. The airport is also planning to build a new garage and expand the main terminal by nine gates.