Harvey telethon gets up to $10M fundraising match from Michael and Susan Dell

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sept. 12 was officially designated as “Hand in Hand Day” by Gov. Greg Abbott, hours before the start of the Hand in Hand Telethon to raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief.

George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen, Chris Stapleton are among the artists featured at the telethon, which starts at 7 p.m. central time Tuesday at the Majestic Theater in San Antonio.

You can watch live on KXAN TV or stream the telethon on KXAN.com and the KXAN Facebook page. You can also donate to the Hand in Hand telethon online here.

George Clooney, Jamie Foxx, Matthew McConaughey, Dennis Quaid, Julia Roberts, Kelly Rowland, Reese Witherspoon and others will also participate with taped or live messages.

Funds raised from the telethon will go to several organizations including the Rebuild Texas Fund, which was established by the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation in partnership with the OneStar Foundation. The Dell Foundation is matching donations up to a total of $10 million, the governor announced.

“Texans are known for their can-do spirit and generous hospitality,” Gov. Abbott wrote in his proclamation. “In devastating events such as Hurricane Harvey, we see the true nature of Texans on full display. But there is even more we can do.”

He continued, “Through the proceeds raised, we will rebuild the Lone Star State and make it greater than ever before.”