FEMA hiring Texans for Hurricane Harvey recovery jobs

By Published:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas and the Federal Emergency Management Agency are working together to hire people to help with recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey’s devastation.

Administrative, logistical and technical jobs are available on local, state and federal levels, as well as voluntary agencies and community organizations. Recent jobs posted pay between $14 and $34 per hour, and positions range from civil engineer to customer service specialist to registered nurses.

Those interested can register at WorkInTexas.com and apply. FEMA said it will announce more jobs in the coming weeks.

At the end of August a scam flyer circulated on social media purporting to be from FEMA and offering $2,000 a week. FEMA keeps track of scams and rumors on this web page, so people can make sure the places they are applying are legitimate.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s