FEMA hiring Texans for Hurricane Harvey recovery jobs

Related Coverage Texans impacted by Harvey can start registering for FEMA assistance

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas and the Federal Emergency Management Agency are working together to hire people to help with recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey’s devastation.

Administrative, logistical and technical jobs are available on local, state and federal levels, as well as voluntary agencies and community organizations. Recent jobs posted pay between $14 and $34 per hour, and positions range from civil engineer to customer service specialist to registered nurses.

Those interested can register at WorkInTexas.com and apply. FEMA said it will announce more jobs in the coming weeks.

At the end of August a scam flyer circulated on social media purporting to be from FEMA and offering $2,000 a week. FEMA keeps track of scams and rumors on this web page, so people can make sure the places they are applying are legitimate.