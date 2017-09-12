Austin’s mega shelter could close by this weekend

By Published:
Shelter in southeast Austin for Harvey evacuees. (KXAN Photo)
Shelter in southeast Austin for Harvey evacuees. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With less than 200 Harvey evacuees staying in Austin’s mega shelter, agencies are working to find more permanent housing for the people who are still here.

Caseworkers are currently working with families to either house them here or get them into lodging in the area they lived before. As of Tuesday morning, 169 evacuees are staying at Austin’s shelter.

A spokesperson for the Red Cross says while the shelter could close by this weekend, all the agencies are working together to make sure everyone has a place to call home, whether it is temporary or long-term. Since it opened, Austin’s shelter has only housed several hundred evacuees during peak usage.

The Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) located at the shelter closed Tuesday, as well. The MARC provided evacuees access to federal, state and local assistance.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s