Austin’s mega shelter could close by this weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With less than 200 Harvey evacuees staying in Austin’s mega shelter, agencies are working to find more permanent housing for the people who are still here.

Caseworkers are currently working with families to either house them here or get them into lodging in the area they lived before. As of Tuesday morning, 169 evacuees are staying at Austin’s shelter.

A spokesperson for the Red Cross says while the shelter could close by this weekend, all the agencies are working together to make sure everyone has a place to call home, whether it is temporary or long-term. Since it opened, Austin’s shelter has only housed several hundred evacuees during peak usage.

The Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) located at the shelter closed Tuesday, as well. The MARC provided evacuees access to federal, state and local assistance.