Austin man among 8 victims in Plano shooting

Onlookers watch police work the scene of a shooting at a home in Plano, north of Dallas, Texas, Sunday night, Sept. 10, 2017. Authorities in North Texas say several people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at the Plano home. (Vernon Bryant/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
PLANO, Texas (AP/KXAN) — Plano police have identified 32-year-old Spencer James Hight as the gunman who killed eight people at a Plano home Sunday night.

Hight was killed by an officer who responded to the scene, heard gunfire, was confronted by the armed man and shot him.

Police say Hight’s 27-year-old ex-wife, Meredith Emily Hight, is among the victims.

Thirty-three-year-old victim Anthony “Tony” Michael Cross was from Austin.

His family said in a statement, “Times like this often serve as a reminder to live each day to it’s fullest and to always make time for the important people in your life, but that’s just how Tony lived. He didn’t need a reminder to pursue his passions or to spend time with the ones he loved. He lived and loved the way we all should.”

Others have been identified as 24-year-old Olivia Nicole Deffner; 29-year-old James Richard Dunlop; 22-year-old Darryl William Hawkins; 31-year-old Rion Christopher Morgan; 28-year-old Myah Sade Bass; and 25-year-old Caleb Seth Edwards. Police say their hometowns haven’t yet been confirmed.

Meredith Hight’s mother has said her daughter owned the home, had recently divorced Hight after six years of marriage and was hosting a party to watch football games.

The shootings remain under investigation.

