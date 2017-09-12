1-year-old’s body recovered from Lubbock lake

Related Coverage Child missing after Lubbock boating crash

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KAMC/KLBK) — The body of child missing following a boating accident Sunday evening at Buffalo Springs Lake was recovered Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

Captain Aryn Corley, a game warden with Texas Parks and Wildlife, said the 1-year-old’s body was discovered around 9 a.m. by a helicopter being piloted by a retired law enforcement officer. Corley said the body was located in an area of the lake close to where authorities were searching on Monday. He said the use of sonor in that part of the lake is very difficult.

Stewart Naron, Chief of Police for Buffalo Springs Lake, said the accident occurred around 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Naron said two boats collided north of the public swimming area in what he described as the “fast area” of the lake.

Authorities said at the time nine people were transported from the accident to the hospital in Lubbock.

Corley said alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the accident.

Authorities have not released the name of the child or the other accident victims.