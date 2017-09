BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Westbound lanes of State Highway 71 are blocked at the Travis-Bastrop County line after an 18-wheeler struck a traffic light.

Authorities say the crash happened around 1:15 p.m. on SH 71 at Tucker Hill Lane. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Texas Department of Transportation says westbound lanes will remain closed as crews work to remove the downed traffic light.