VIDEO: Dashcam footage of St. Louis County officer getting attacked

KSDK Staff Published:
Suspect accused of fighting cop during traffic stop in St. Louis County, Missouri. (NBC News)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KSDK) An encounter that could’ve turned deadly for a police officer in St. Louis County, Missouri was caught on police dash cam video. The video shows a suspect assaulting an officer in Calverton Park and nearly getting a hold of the officers gun during a traffic stop Wednesday morning.

“For law enforcement, it’s one of the least routine assignments that we have,” said Calverton Park police officer Chris Robertson.

Officer Alex Bowes, a two-year veteran on the police force, clocked Markarios Kirkwood, 43, of Ferguson, speeding 40 mph over the limit at 2 a.m. Wednesday on New Florissant Road.

“You are typically on a heightened sense of alert on every traffic stop,” said Officer Robertson.

Before Officer Bowes approached the car, he suspected Kirkwood had been drinking because he hit the curb before pulling over. Once Officer Bowes got to the car, he asked for license and insurance. Kirkwood could not produce a license. Police said Officer Bowes also smelled marijuana in the car–something Kirkwood said he had been smoking. When Bowes told him to get out of the car, he said Kirkwood displayed a knife.

