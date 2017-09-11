Thieves steal SUV, trailer carrying casket with body inside

KRQE Staff Published:
KXAN FILE photo (Dani Guerrero)
FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo/Dani Guerrero)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have located a stolen vehicle and a U-Haul trailer that was carrying a body in a casket.

The black 2005 Chevy Trailblazer SUV and trailer was stolen from the Residence Inn in Albuquerque Sunday morning around 4:15 a.m. The people who owned the SUV said their father-in-law’s body was inside the U-Haul trailer.

A witness believes he saw the theft occur and observed the offenders arrive in a red Chevy Silverado pick-up truck.

Police say the body and the stolen vehicle were found Monday afternoon.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s