Thieves steal SUV, trailer carrying casket with body inside

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have located a stolen vehicle and a U-Haul trailer that was carrying a body in a casket.

The black 2005 Chevy Trailblazer SUV and trailer was stolen from the Residence Inn in Albuquerque Sunday morning around 4:15 a.m. The people who owned the SUV said their father-in-law’s body was inside the U-Haul trailer.

A witness believes he saw the theft occur and observed the offenders arrive in a red Chevy Silverado pick-up truck.

Police say the body and the stolen vehicle were found Monday afternoon.

Vehicle/trailer and human remains have been located by our Auto Theft Unit. Investigation continues. Thank you for your help #ABQ https://t.co/AoYhgQMiQj — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) September 11, 2017