Teen injured in distracted driving crash near Horseshoe Bay

SPICEWOOD, Texas (KXAN) — Savannah Crain doesn’t remember the crash, just bits and pieces after she was ejected from the vehicle.

“I just remember hearing, ‘oh my gosh, are you OK, are you OK?'” explains Crain. “The next thing I remember is in the hospital they were cleaning out my wounds and stuff and I just remember how bad it hurt.”

The crash happened on Aug. 7 on State Highway 71 just west of Horseshoe Bay. Fast-forward a month and two surgeries later and the 19-year-old is healing. “I feel really lucky to be here,” said Crain.

Crain was in the passenger seat sleeping when an SUV crashed into the car her boyfriend was driving. The SUV crossed the center line into their lane. Crain’s boyfriend heard the driver who hit them wasn’t paying attention.

“He heard from one of the officers on the scene, that the other driver should be cited for distracted driving,” said Tim Crain, Savannah’s dad.

Troopers say the driver of the SUV may have been reaching for something when the crash happened, but they couldn’t prove it. It’s the same issue officers could face trying to catch drivers texting behind the wheel.

DPS says troopers on highway patrol were not issued guidance on how to catch violators.

“Driving down the road in my patrol unit, I can see people that are texting,” explains Staff Sgt. Robbie Barrera with Texas Highway Patrol. “Prior to the law going into effect, I would drive up beside them and just kind of look at them and they’d realize, ‘oh no I’m not paying attention, I need to pay attention.'”

Now those drivers will be pulled over. The texting while driving ban says you cannot write, text or read a text message while driving.

“Hopefully it will get people to be more aware of their actions, what it can cost other people and how much pain and suffering it can cause,” said Savannah.

The driver of the Suburban that hit Crain was charged for failure to drive in a single marked lane, failure to control speed and a charge of driving with an invalid license in a crash causing serious bodily injury. The family says they’re talking with the Llano County Attorney’s Office about other possible criminal charges.