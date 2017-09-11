Target lowers prices on thousands of items

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In a shake up of how Target does business, the company announced it is slashing prices on items and changing the way it advertises deals in its stores.

The store announced in a blog post Friday it is decreasing prices on “thousands of items, from cereal and paper towels to baby formula, razors, bath tissue and more.”

It is also getting rid of many of the small signs throughout the store advertising “Weekly Wow!” or “Bonus Offer” deals in an effort to highlight only the best sales.

“We want our guests to feel a sense of satisfaction every time they shop at Target,” said Mark Tritton, Target executive vice president and chief merchandising officer. “Part of that is removing the guesswork to ensure they feel confident they’re getting a great, low price every day. We’ve spent months looking at our entire assortment, with a focus on offering the right price every day and simplifying our marketing to make great, low prices easy to spot, all while maintaining sales we know are meaningful to guests.”

This latest move comes a few weeks after Amazon bought Whole Foods and cut prices at its stores around the country.

Target is also spending billions to remodel stores and improve its online business so it can remain competitive.