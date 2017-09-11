Suspected drunk driver runs into Manor police patrol car

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Manor police officer who was working a lane closure was struck by an alleged drunk driver over the weekend.

According to an arrest affidavit, Lario Albarran, 23, was driving along US 183 near State Highway 71 when he hit a parked Manor Police Department patrol car from behind around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 9. The officer had his emergency overhead lights on for construction crews.

Albarran told police he did not see the patrol car until “he had already crashed into it.” Court documents show the suspect had open containers of alcohol in his vehicle.

Albarran is charged with driving while intoxicated. He was booked and released from the Travis County Jail on the same day.

Manor police say the officer was not injured in the crash and the patrol car only had minor damage because there was a trailer hitch on it.