Rabies Alert: Two dead bats blown down from Harvey found in Buda

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — The city of Buda issued two rabies alerts after two bats were found dead last week in separate areas. The city said the bats were blown down from Harvey and people are now noticing them, which is why there have been a number of alerts in the past few weeks.

Both bats were too decomposed to test for the disease, but the city warned residents out of an abundance of caution.

The first was found in Whispering Hollow Park in the 100 block of Joy Hollow around 6 p.m. on Sept. 3. The dead bat was on the ground.

The second was found on the ground around 6 p.m. on Sept. 7 in Bradfield Village in the 200 block of Faircrest Drive.

City officials say anyone who may have touched the animals should call the City of Buda Animal Control at 512-312-1001, the Hays County Health Department at 512-393-5525 or the Department of State Health Services Zoonosis Control at 254-778-6744.