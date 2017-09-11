Quarterback decision for USC game still up in the air for Texas

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, left, defensive back P.J. Locke III, right, sing the school song following their win over San Jose State in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Austin, Texas. Texas won 56-0. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the second straight week, this time before playing at No. 4 USC, the starting quarterback position is a question mark for Tom Herman and the Texas Longhorns.

Due to a shoulder injury, sophomore Shane Buechele did not play on Saturday in UT’s 56-0 win over San Jose State, opening the door for freshman Sam Ehlinger to get the start. Buechele did not practice on Sunday and Herman is hopeful that he’ll be able to practice on Tuesday.

But Herman was clear on Monday that this is not turning into a quarterback controversy. “Our starting quarterback got hurt so we’re not at that point,” said Herman. “If Shane’s healthy, he’s also got to go prove that he’s competent at practice so that’s just like anywhere else or just like any other week I should say. So I think if Shane can throw tomorrow and is fully cleared tomorrow, he’s going to go with the one’s [starters]. He’s got to obviously have a really good practice to stay with the one’s on Wednesday.”

Whoever gets the nod will have a huge challenge against the 2-0 Trojans on Saturday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC is coming off a convincing 42-24 win against Stanford as Heisman Trophy candidate Sam Darnold threw 21-26 passing for 316 yards and four touchdowns.

“Really football smart guy,” said Herman of Darnold. “He can make every throw in the book.”

This will mark the first game between Texas and USC since their epic 2006 Rose Bowl, when Texas won 41-38 to claim the National Championship. USC has won all four regular season games. This mark the highest ranked non-conference opponent for Texas since facing No. 1 Ohio State in Austin in 2006.

