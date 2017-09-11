Make a clean up kit for Harvey survivors

By Published:
Supplies at an Austin Disaster Relief Network drop-off site ready to be delivered to Harvey flood victims. (KXAN/Jorge Rodas)
Supplies at an Austin Disaster Relief Network drop-off site ready to be delivered to Harvey flood victims. (KXAN/Jorge Rodas)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than two weeks after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas, some of the efforts are shifting to cleaning up.

The Austin Disaster Relief Network is asking people to drop off cleaning supplies or clean up kits this week to the Hope Family Thrift Store at 1122 E. 51st St. or the 360 Warehouse at 1905 S. Capitol of Texas Highway.

Here’s a list of items to include in a clean up kit. It should be packed into a white bucket with a lid:

  • 5 gallon bucket with lid
  • 1 large spray bottle
  • Antibacterial multi-purpose cleaner
  • 1 package of two scrub brushes
  • 2 packages of large Latex gloves (2 gloves per packet)
  • 2 brillo sponges
  • 1 pair of safety goggles
  • 1 medium roll of kitchen trash bags
  • Hammer
  • 3 n-95 masks
  • 1 bottle of bleach (1.75 L)
  • 1 can of powder cleanser
  • 1 bar of soap
  • 1 radial dish brush
  • 2 regular sponges
  • 2 cloth rags
  • Utility knife
  • An encouraging note to a survivor or family

So far, ADRN and its partners have shipped more than 70 semi-truck loads of disaster supplies to some of the smaller cities and towns affected by Hurricane Harvey.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s