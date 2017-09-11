Make a clean up kit for Harvey survivors

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than two weeks after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas, some of the efforts are shifting to cleaning up.

The Austin Disaster Relief Network is asking people to drop off cleaning supplies or clean up kits this week to the Hope Family Thrift Store at 1122 E. 51st St. or the 360 Warehouse at 1905 S. Capitol of Texas Highway.

Here’s a list of items to include in a clean up kit. It should be packed into a white bucket with a lid:

5 gallon bucket with lid

1 large spray bottle

Antibacterial multi-purpose cleaner

1 package of two scrub brushes

2 packages of large Latex gloves (2 gloves per packet)

2 brillo sponges

1 pair of safety goggles

1 medium roll of kitchen trash bags

Hammer

3 n-95 masks

1 bottle of bleach (1.75 L)

1 can of powder cleanser

1 bar of soap

1 radial dish brush

2 regular sponges

2 cloth rags

Utility knife

An encouraging note to a survivor or family

So far, ADRN and its partners have shipped more than 70 semi-truck loads of disaster supplies to some of the smaller cities and towns affected by Hurricane Harvey.