Killeen soldier killed on USS McCain will be laid to rest Thursday

John Hoagland III. (Courtesy: Hoagland Family via Heritage Funeral Home)
KILLEEN, Texas (KXAN) — A soldier from Killeen who died in a collision aboard the USS John McCain last month will be laid to rest at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery on Thursday, Sept. 14.

John Hoagland III, 20, enlisted in the Navy on July 7, 2015 and achieved the rank of Electronics Technician Second Class. After his death, Hoagland was posthumously advanced to petty officer second class.

Hoagland graduated from Shoemaker High School in Killeen in 2015.

The fallen soldier will receive full military honors. Hoagland was one of 10 sailors who died when the USS McCain collided with a merchant vessel near Singapore on Aug. 21.

A visitation will be held at 9 a.m. on Sept. 14 at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights. Internment will be at noon at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. Both are open to the public.

The Navy destroyer was named after the father and grandfather of U.S. Senator John McCain, who were both admirals.

