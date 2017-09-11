Hillary Clinton coming to Austin for fall book tour

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin independent bookseller BookPeople announced Monday that Hillary Clinton will be coming to town to sign copies of her new book What Happened.

The former secretary of state and Democratic presidential candidate’s book covers her failed 2016 presidential campaign and aftermath.

Tickets cost $30, which includes a wristband to access the line when she comes to town at 12 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17. The price also includes a copy of the book, which will be distributed at the signing table during the event.

Entry wristbands will be distributed the morning of the event. You’ll be able to collect your wristband with a photo ID. BookPeople says the ID must match the name on the ticket and you’re asked not to arrive any later than noon.

Additional copies will be available for sale on site. Clinton will sign up to two books per customer. A post on BookPeople’s website says Clinton is signing the books only and will not personalize them.

Anyone without a ticket will not be allowed in the line or near the event space. BookPeople asks that you leave large bags, purses and personal items at home. Any items that cannot be pocketed will not be allowed into the signing space.

A description of What Happened on BookPeople’s website reads, “Now free from the constraints of running, Hillary takes you inside the intense personal experience of becoming the first woman nominated for president by a major party in an election marked by rage, sexism, exhilarating highs and infuriating lows, stranger-than-fiction twists, Russian interference, and an opponent who broke all the rules. This is her most personal memoir yet.”

If tickets sell out in Austin, additional speaking and book tour events are being updated at HillaryClintonBookTour.com.