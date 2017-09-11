George Strait to help Frank Erwin Center celebrate its 40th anniversary

By Published:
George Strait arrives at the MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Tom Petty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Frank Erwin Center is celebrating 40 years next summer and of course the center will have some big names on hand for the celebration.

On Saturday, the center posted on Twitter a video with country legend George Strait. Strait said he will help ring in the center’s 40th year with a show next summer. While details weren’t released, fans should expect a good show!

To end his video announcement, Strait said: “Hook ’em, Horns.”

The center opened its doors to the public for the very first time on Nov. 29, 1977. It is not known exactly how long the center will remain since the University of Texas at Austin plans to build a new basketball arena that will replace the Frank Erwin Center in the next five to seven years. The new facility would also serve a dual purpose for concerts and other events.

