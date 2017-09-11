First responders honored in annual Star of Texas Awards at Capitol

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott honored forty-two peace officers, firefighters, medics and citizens Monday in the annual Star of Texas Awards, recognizing first responders who died or were seriously injured in the line of duty.

They include 40 peace officers — 15 of whom were killed in the line of duty — and two firefighters, who also died.

“To willingly place yourself between the dangers that threaten and the people you serve, that is a high calling only the best can answer,” the governor said.

One of the 42 people honored was from Austin. Officer Amir Abdul-Khaliq died Sept. 4, 2016 after being hit while escorting a funeral procession on a motorcycle.

“The Star of Texas Awards are a fitting name for these brave and selfless men and women who put the needs of others ahead of their own,” Gov. Abbott continued. “They are a shining example of the Texas spirit, and I am proud to honor them and their families today.”

The 2017 recipients of the Star of Texas Awards are as follows:

Firefighters Killed in the Line of Duty

1. Richard Olivo Longoria — Corpus Christi Fire Department – (Nueces County)

2. Chris Khuong Pham — Dallas Fire-Rescue Department – (Dallas County, Collin County)

Peace Officers Killed in the Line of Duty

1. Amir Abdul-Khaliq — Austin Police Department – (Travis County)

2. Lorne Bradley Ahrens — Dallas Police Department – (Dallas County, Collin County)

3. Stacey Allen Baumgartner — Patton Village Police Department – (Montgomery County)

4. Endy Nddiobong Ekpanya — Pearland Police Department – (Brazoria County)

5. Clinton F. Greenwood — Harris County Constable Precinct 3 – (Harris County)

6. Michael Leslie Krol — Dallas Police Department – (Dallas County, Collin County)

7. Kenneth Hubert Maltby — Eastland County Sheriff’s Office – (Eastland County)

8. Justin Ryan Scherlen — Amarillo Police Department – (Potter County)

9. Michael Joseph Smith — Dallas Police Department – (Dallas County, Collin County)

10. Brent Alan Thompson — Dallas Area Rapid Transit Police Department – (Dallas County)

11. Jerry Ronald Walker — Little Elm Police Department – (Denton County)

12. Patricio Enrique Zamarripa — Dallas Police Department – (Dallas County, Collin County)

13. Marco Antonio Zarate — Bellaire Police Department – (Harris County)

Peace Officers Seriously Injured in the Line of Duty

1. Jorge Leonardo Barrientos — Dallas Police Department – (Dallas County, Collin County)

2. Chad Allen Blackburn — Texas Department of Public Safety

3. Monica Elise Bowden — Arlington Police Department – (Tarrant County)

4. Whittney Branch — Odessa Police Department – (Ector County, Midland County)

5. Ronny S. Cortez — Houston Police Department – (Harris County)

6. Pedro Gonzalez — Odessa Police Department – (Ector County, Midland County)

7. Jason Heisel — Arlington Police Department – (Tarrant County)

8. Justin Brian Johnston – Liberty County Constable, Precinct 1 – (Liberty County)

9. Edward Johnston — Arlington Police Department – (Tarrant County)

10. Edmundo Alejandro Lujan — Dallas Police Department – (Dallas County, Collin County)

11. Hector Manuel Mariscal — Pharr Police Department – (Hidalgo County)

12. Misty Dawn McBride — Dallas Area Rapid Transit Police Department – (Dallas County)

13. Michael Patrick Moses — Arlington Police Department – (Tarrant County)

14. Jose Manuel Munoz — Houston Police Department – (Harris County)

15. Mike Neagle — Wise County Sheriff’s Office – (Wise County)

16. Dale J. Ordogne — Dallas Police Department – (Dallas County, Collin County)

17. James Allen Ott — Liberty County Sheriff’s Office – (Liberty County)

18. Jason F. Rhodes — Houston Police Department – (Harris County)

19. Matthew W. Roberts — Decatur Police Department – (Wise County)

20. Gretchen Margaret Rocha — Dallas Police Department – (Dallas County, Collin County)

21. Donaciano Rocha — Odessa Police Department – (Ector County, Midland County)

22. Anthony Rossman — Odessa Police Department – (Ector County, Midland County)

23. Ivan Omar Saldana — Dallas Police Department — (Dallas County, Collin County)

24. Raymond Marion Shaw — Shenandoah Police Department – (Montgomery County)

25. Giovanni Derek Wells — Dallas Police Department — (Dallas County, Collin County)

26. Cory Wester — Odessa Police Department – (Ector County, Midland County)

27. Roy Neal Wood — Hico Marshal’s Office – (Hamilton County)