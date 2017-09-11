Events commemorating 16th anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Across the nation, many are recognizing the anniversary of the terror attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001.

In Austin, the fire department will hold a memorial service at 7:30 a.m. at the Buford Fire Tower on Lady Bird Lake. Then at 10 a.m. firefighters will take part in their annual memorial stair climb, where they ascend the Pleasant Valley Drill Tower at 517 S. Pleasant Valley drive. They’ll wear their full gear and carry an air pack and a hose bundle as they climb up and down the tower enough times to equal the height of the World Trade Center. Many other fire departments across the country complete similar events, but Austin’s was the first and longest-running event of its kind, according to AFD.

Bee Cave police and Lake Travis Fire Rescue will also climb the equivalent of 110 stories in an event. They will start climbing Hill Country Galleria’s Parking Garage A at 12700 Hill Country Blvd. at 7:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump will also pay his respects on this anniversary. At 8:45 a.m. ET they are holding a moment of silence on the south lawn of the White House, before heading to the Pentagon for a 9/11 observance there.