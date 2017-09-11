Deadly plane crash kills 2 in Gillespie County

GILLESPIE COUNTY (KXAN) — Two people are dead after a plane crash Sunday in Gillespie County. Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating but as of early Monday morning could not confirm any more details beyond how many people were killed. We are working to get more information and will update this story as soon as we get it.
