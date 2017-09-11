Caught on cam: UC Berkeley officer takes hot dog vendor’s wallet, money

KRON Published:
Cash confiscated from a hot dog vendor by police in Berkeley, California (Photo via KRON)
Cash confiscated from a hot dog vendor by police in Berkeley, California (Photo via KRON)

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Video showing a University of California, Berkeley police officer taking a man’s wallet is making its way around social media.

A man named Martin Flores took the video.

He says he witnessed the police approach a hot dog vendor to ticket him for selling in the street with no permit.

However, the situation escalated when an officer took his wallet and money.

The vendor pleads with the officer in Spanish who replies, “this is how it works.”

Another person is heard yelling, “You must have voted for Trump!”

The video ends with the officer still in possession of the wallet.

A GoFundMe set up for the vendor has raised more than $35,000.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s