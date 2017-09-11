Caught on cam: UC Berkeley officer takes hot dog vendor’s wallet, money

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Video showing a University of California, Berkeley police officer taking a man’s wallet is making its way around social media.

A man named Martin Flores took the video.

He says he witnessed the police approach a hot dog vendor to ticket him for selling in the street with no permit.

However, the situation escalated when an officer took his wallet and money.

The vendor pleads with the officer in Spanish who replies, “this is how it works.”

Another person is heard yelling, “You must have voted for Trump!”

The video ends with the officer still in possession of the wallet.

A GoFundMe set up for the vendor has raised more than $35,000.