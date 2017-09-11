Burnet police gifted $5K for three patrol rifles from the NRA

Related Coverage Grant will provide bulletproof vests to Texas police closer to implementation

BURNET, Texas (KXAN) — The Burnet Police Department will have three new Colt Patrol Rifles courtesy of the National Rifle Association.

The rifles, gifted complete with optics and accessories, came as part of a grant in the amount of $5,051.85.

Burnet police say, with the deployment of the three rifles, they can continue to equip their officers with the needed tools to protect the public.

“Thank you NRA and nearly 14 million NRA members that make programs like this possible!” the Police Department said.