MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — An Austin man died over the weekend when his car rolled on the highway near West, Texas.

The crash happened Sunday around 3:15 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. A 1997 Chevy pick up was driving south on I-35 when it veered off the right side of the road. The driver over-corrected and the truck rolled into the center barrier.

The 59-year-old man was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.