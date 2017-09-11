9 dead in Plano shooting that erupted during Cowboys watch party

KXAN Staff Published:
Nine people are dead after a shooting erupted during a Cowboys watch party in Plano on Sept. 10, 2017. (NBC News)
PLANO, Texas (AP/KXAN) — Police say one of the people hospitalized after a fatal shooting at a suburban Dallas home has died, bringing the total killed to nine, including the suspect, who was fatally shot by police.

Plano police Chief Gregory W. Rushin said Monday afternoon that one of the two people hospitalized had died.

An officer responding to a report of shots fired at about 8 p.m. Sunday confronted the suspected shooter and opened fire, killing the suspect.

“This officer went directly into fire, where fire was taking place, and stopped the shooter’s ability to continue to kill people. I think the officer showed great bravery,” said Rushin. Police then found the nine gunshot victims — seven were dead.

KXAS reports the deadly shooting happened during a cookout for the Dallas Cowboys game.

Police have not yet confirmed the identities of those killed or the suspect. Rushin did say that the suspect “was known by people in the residence.”

