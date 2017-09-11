3 Monumental retirement mistakes people make before 50

It’s hard to think about retirement planning in your 20s, 30s and even 40s, when retirement is decades away. But, before you know it, you’re in your 50’s and retirement is creeping up on you and you have a huge disadvantage; you’re missing out on years of employer matching and compound interest.

In this week’s episode of Retire Ready, Chris breaks down the three monumental mistakes people make before turning 50.

