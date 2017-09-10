Wyoming mom with cancer dies days after giving birth

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — A Wyoming mother who sacrificed cancer treatment for her sixth child has passed away.

According to a Facebook post, Carrie DeKlyen died early Saturday morning, three days after giving birthday to Life Lynn DeKlyen.

As of Friday afternoon family told 24 Hour News 8 Carrie was surrounded by loved ones at the University of Michigan hospital in Ann Arbor.

The Wyoming mother gained national attention earlier this year when she learned she had a terminal brain tumor in April.

Just two weeks after her diagnosis, Carrie and her husband Nick learned they were pregnant with their sixth child. They decided to forego a clinical trial in order to save the baby.

Relatives say the couple also picked the name “Life” long before they found out the sex of their baby.

Wednesday, doctors delivered Life at 1 pound and 4 ounces. Carrie carried her for 24 weeks and five days.

Thursday afternoon, Carrie was removed from life support.

Carrie’s sister-in-law told 24 Hour News 8 the family was proud of her.

“She is an amazing inspiration and I am so proud to call her family… She made the ultimate sacrifice by giving up herself for her child and that’s just what moms do,” said Sonya Nelson.

The family has created a GoFundMe page to help Nick raise their six children in addition to the Cure 4 Carrie Facebook page, which chronicled Carrie’s journey.

Life remains in the NICU and will be watched closely, but doctors told family she is a fighter.