Walmart ups hurricane relief to $30 million

CNN Published:
Walmart on Ben White in Austin. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
Walmart on Ben White in Austin. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas (CNN) — Walmart pledged to give up to another $10 million in donations for hurricane relief, bringing its total commitment to as much as $30 million.

The company made the announcement Sunday as Hurricane Irma barreled into Florida’s southern tip after decimating some parts of the Caribbean islands.

The new $10 million commitment is a promise to match customer donations to the American Red Cross: Whatever a Walmart shopper gives, the company will put in double that amount.

It builds on a promise from Walmart and the Walmart Foundation to put $20 million in cash, matched donations and supplies toward relief efforts after Hurricane Harvey struck the gulf coast.

To make a donation that walmart will match, the company says shoppers can go to Walmart or Sam’s Club stores.

People can also text the word support to 90999 to donate $10 through their wireless carrier.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s