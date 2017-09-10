Teen’s death inspires a garage haven for young people

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A business’s grand opening is supposed to be a time of excitement and anticipation for its owner. Sayeed Anam had those feelings Saturday as he welcomed visitors to his new Oak Hill body shop, but the feeling of sorrow was also what brought him to this day.

“After a tragic accident with my son, we decided – after seven, eight months of really struggling – we needed to find our footing,” Anam said. “What can we do with our lives? We needed a change.”

In January, Anam lost his 19-year-old son, Zac. The Bowie High School graduate had been arrested for shoplifting at Austin’s Barton Creek Square, but officers failed to properly search the teen before placing him into the back of a police cruiser.

On the way downtown for booking – despite being handcuffed – Zac was able to access a gun hidden in his waistband and shoot himself in the head. He died soon after.

“I’m very devastated,” Anam said. “He’s my only son, who’s gone, right? It’s important that… now (we are ) moving forward in a positive way for his memory.

In the wake of Zac’s death, Anam found himself often tinkering away with cars to pass time in the garage at home. Zac’s friends would stop by to chat and eventually ended up working on the vehicles with Anam.

“They like what they’re doing,” Anam said. “It’s inspiring. They’re building something.”

His hobby became a form of therapy, not only for him but also for the young people still grieving for Zac. Other teens began showing up, and Anam realized his garage was truly a way to keep these kids moving toward a better future.

Seeing the potential in a bigger venue, Anam decided to open an actual business, hiring workers who were the same age as Zac and needed a fresh start. He named it Bat City Autotech.

“They’re trying to find somewhere to go,” he said. “They’ve had issues is the past, but they want to move on with their lives. This is a very drug-free zone. You have to be clean and sober to work here to work with us.”

The group from his home garage also showed up Saturday and brought more friends, parents and community players supporting the Anam family’s new endeavor.

“The worst life can throw at you, you make some good out of it,” said James Gorrie, whose own son was Zac’s friend. “Sure, they’re fixing cars, but they’re also repairing lives.”

Anam has plans for a weekly youth group meeting at the new business but wants to maintain an open-door policy for young people looking for a place to stay out of trouble.

“It’s helping me, and it’s helping the community,” he said. “It’s helping everybody else around us.”