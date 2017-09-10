Sister of man killed crossing the street blames group home

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman reached out to KXAN saying she is the sister of the man killed trying to cross the street Thursday. She is blaming the group home where he was staying for his death.

Renee Milam says someone with the group home called her the day it happened, and told her her brother, Sterling Milam, 38, had died, but they could not tell her how or why. She later learned while trying to look up information online that he may have been the one hit and killed by a driver in the 6600 block of McNeil Drive in northwest Austin. She says Austin police later confirmed her fears.

Renee says Sterling had severe mental health issues including mental retardation, down syndrome and Pica, and is supposed to be under constant supervision. He died just a few blocks away from where he lived in a residential neighborhood on Luckenbach Lane right off McNeil Drive.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, Sterling was killed around 5:50 a.m. while crossing in the middle of the road and not at a cross walk.

KXAN went by the group home, and has reached out to the company via phone who runs the group home, D & S Community Services. Employees say they are unable to provide any information, and passed along messages to the president.

KXAN reporter Erin Cargile will have a full report tonight on KXAN News at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. after the game.