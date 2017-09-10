Red Cross training volunteers for next disaster

Red Cross out on Poncmont Trail helping the residents picking up the pieces after severe storms (KXAN Photo/ Kylie McGivern)
Red Cross out on Poncmont Trail helping the residents picking up the pieces after severe storms (KXAN Photo/ Kylie McGivern)

AUSTIN (KXAN)– The Red Cross Volunteer Resource Center is hosting a volunteer training and open house Sunday afternoon in preparation for any future disasters.

After Hurricane Harvey ravaged South Texas and Central Texas, many people wanted to volunteer to aid the relief efforts. The Red Cross says more than 6,000 new volunteers signed up in less than two weeks.

Many of these volunteers did not have the opportunity to help during the relief efforts, so the Red Cross is offering additional training to prepare these eager volunteers before disaster strikes.

The training is at 3 p.m. on Sunday at University United Methodist Church.

