Police make 2 arrests for graffiti at Pflugerville HS

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) – Police arrested two men in Pflugerville early Saturday morning in connection with graffiti found at Pflugerville High School, said the Pflugerville Police Department.

Police said Adrian Gamez, 18, and Anthony Meeks, 17, were taken into custody after 3 a.m. for the graffiti, which is a state jail felony charge when on school property.

In a statement on Facebook, police said, “The Pflugerville Police Department and Pflugerville Independent School District are taking a zero tolerance stance against graffiti on school grounds, and the public is reminded that such a charge carries serious consequences.”

In April, police said several teens broke into Pflugerville High School and the Typhoon Texas water park, causing thousands of dollars in damage.