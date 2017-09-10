Police make 2 arrests for graffiti at Pflugerville HS

KXAN Staff Published:
KXAN file photo

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) – Police arrested two men in Pflugerville early Saturday morning in connection with graffiti found at Pflugerville High School, said the Pflugerville Police Department.

Police said Adrian Gamez, 18, and Anthony Meeks, 17, were taken into custody after 3 a.m. for the graffiti, which is a state jail felony charge when on school property.

In a statement on Facebook, police said, “The Pflugerville Police Department and Pflugerville Independent School District are taking a zero tolerance stance against graffiti on school grounds, and the public is reminded that such a charge carries serious consequences.”

In April, police said several teens broke into Pflugerville High School and the Typhoon Texas water park, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s