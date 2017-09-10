KXAN Meteorologist David Yeomans continues to post new Irma videos from Miami

KXAN Staff Published:
This crane collapsed from Hurricane Irma's winds in Miami on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. (KXAN Photo: David Yeomans)
This crane collapsed from Hurricane Irma's winds in Miami on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. (KXAN Photo: David Yeomans)

MIAMI (KXAN) — Strong winds toppled two construction cranes in Miami. One was right down the street from where KXAN Meteorologist David Yeomans is tracking the changing weather.

He posted new video on Facebook as Irma was making landfall in the Florida Keys.

David decided to spend his weekend off in Miami, which is where he studied at the University of Miami. He earned his Master’s Degree there and researched hurricane formation as part of his thesis.

We will continue to check in with him for updates.

As for the University of Miami, it said it will remained closed through Sept. 18.

