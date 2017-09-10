Irma sucks water out of Tampa waterways

CNN Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) — Folks in Tampa are actually walking on the ocean floor, going out on the mud where the water has receded in Miami Bay, playing around and taking selfies.

In an eerie signal of Irma’s approach, water is draining from the waterways. The video above was taken at Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa. The storm’s low pressure sucked in wind, which then pulled water from the shore.

Police have been trying to keep people out of the potentially dangerous area. Though, the fun and games won’t last.

The water that was sucked away will come raging back once Irma passes through. The region will then have massive storm surge and flooding on its hands.

