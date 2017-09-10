Cowboys open season with 19-3 win over Giants

KXAN Sports Published:
Dallas Cowboys' Jason Witten (82) and Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrate a touchdown catch by Witten in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

ARLINGTON (KXAN) — Dallas started the year in a way it couldn’t last season: A 19-3 win over the Giants.

In 2016, the Cowboys lost both games to New York, including the season opener.

Dallas’ first  touchdown came on a 12-yard Dak Prescott pass to Jason Witten in the 2nd quarter to give Dallas a 13-0 lead.  With that catch, Witten passed Michael Irvin as the team’s all-time leader in receiving yards with 11,888, breaking a mark held since 1995.

Prescott was 24-of-39 for 268 yards and the one touchdown to Witten. Ezekiel Elliott finished with 104 yards on 24 carries.

Odell Beckham Jr. missed the game with a an ankle injury.

Dan Bailey kicked three field goals in the first half.

Cowboys are on the road next Sunday at Denver.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s