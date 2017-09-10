Cowboys open season with 19-3 win over Giants

ARLINGTON (KXAN) — Dallas started the year in a way it couldn’t last season: A 19-3 win over the Giants.

In 2016, the Cowboys lost both games to New York, including the season opener.

Dallas’ first touchdown came on a 12-yard Dak Prescott pass to Jason Witten in the 2nd quarter to give Dallas a 13-0 lead. With that catch, Witten passed Michael Irvin as the team’s all-time leader in receiving yards with 11,888, breaking a mark held since 1995.

Prescott was 24-of-39 for 268 yards and the one touchdown to Witten. Ezekiel Elliott finished with 104 yards on 24 carries.

Odell Beckham Jr. missed the game with a an ankle injury.

Dan Bailey kicked three field goals in the first half.

Cowboys are on the road next Sunday at Denver.