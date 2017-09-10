Couple steals tow truck, attempts to flee from officers

AUSTIN (KXAN)– Around 10:45 p.m. on Friday, Austin police responded to reports of seeing a bright blue and orange tow truck at a gas station on Airport Boulevard. The truck had been reported missing earlier that day.

The suspects, Jag Stephens and Chelsea Mercer, refused to exit the vehicle and drove through the parking lot of a gas station and a McDonald’s to evade the officers, according to an arrest affidavit.

Stephens then drove the stolen truck into a ditch, where it became stuck. The couple repeatedly tried to dislodge the vehicle, according to court documents.

Around 11:55 p.m., police say Stephens rolled down the passenger window and requested a phone call with the officer at the scene. Stephens informed the officer he wanted to spend time with Mercer after picking her up from the Travis County Correctional Facility in Del Valle.

The officer remained on the phone with Stephens for about an hour and a half until both parties agreed to exit the car.

Police arrested Stephens and Mercer for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Stephens will face additional charges of evading arrest in a motor vehicle.