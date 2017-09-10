Couple attacked, stabbed while sleeping in East Austin woods

AUSTIN (KXAN)– A woman and her boyfriend were attacked and stabbed by two people while they were sleeping in a wooded area behind a bus stop in east Austin. It happened at the intersection of East Riverside Drive and Clubview Avenue according to an arrest affidavit.

The woman, Christel Lopez, told police she woke up early Saturday morning to sounds of commotion and witnessed 32 year-old Maurice Tuamokumo stabbing her boyfriend, Jaime Aguilar.

According to the affidavit, Lopez says she also saw a woman, 40 year-old Diana Rodriguez. She says Rodriguez punched her in the head multiple times and began dragging her by her legs, attempting to pull here into a nearby fire. Lopez says Tuamokumo them turned his attention to her and began stabbing her randomly. Tuamokumo and Rodriguez took off running when police were called to the scene.

Police say when they responded, Lopez had stab wounds on her head, in middle of her back and on her rib cage. Aguilar had “severe lacerations” on his right arm. Both were transported to the hospital.

According to court documents, police were able to locate the two suspects, with blood on their hands and clothing, walking about five blocks from where the incident happened. They also found the knife they believe was used in the attack in Rodriguez’s backpack.

Rodriguez and Tuamokumo are facing aggravated assault charges.

