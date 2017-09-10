Austin Energy sends five crews to northeastern Florida in advance of Irma

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Energy crews left the city in a convoy Sunday morning on their way to Jacksonville, Fla., to help with power restoration operations that will be necessary after the damage that Hurricane Irma is expected to cause.

The Jacksonville Electric Authority (JEA) reached out to Austin Energy before the storm’s arrival to ask for the help.

Five crews with 31 employees and two of the city’s Fleet Services mechanics are expected to arrive in Jacksonville on Monday, Sept. 11, after the 1,000-plus mile journey.

They are driving as a convoy in pickups, bucket trucks and boom trucks with cranes.

Austin Energy said JEA will reimburse them for the assistance.

After Tropical Storm Harvey hit Austin, Austin Energy said it restored power to more than 79,000 customers, replaced 50 poles and responded to more than 2,000 calls about low wires, downed wires, tree limbs on wires and arching wires.

