Athletic stars, musicians, other celebs turn out to support youth sports

KXAN Staff Published:
Reckless Kelly Celebrity Softball Jam on Sept. 10, 2017. (KXAN Photo: Frank Martinez)
Reckless Kelly Celebrity Softball Jam on Sept. 10, 2017. (KXAN Photo: Frank Martinez)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Hundreds of people turned out Sunday in Round Rock for the 9th annual Reckless Kelly Celebrity Softball Jam.

The event was created as a way for the band to bring together their friends from the worlds of music and sports to benefit Austin’s youth.

The softball game featured former major leaguers and celebrities at the Dell Diamond. It was followed by a concert on two stages with more than 20 acts.

Since the Celebrity Softball Jam began, it has raised more than $350,000 for area youth leagues, including $150,000 to fund the renovation of Mabson Field in east Austin.

All proceeds for today’s event went to the Nolan Ryan Foundation and the Reckless Kelly Charitable Youth Foundation with a focus on supporting youth sports programs in Central Texas.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s