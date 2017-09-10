Athletic stars, musicians, other celebs turn out to support youth sports

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Hundreds of people turned out Sunday in Round Rock for the 9th annual Reckless Kelly Celebrity Softball Jam.

The event was created as a way for the band to bring together their friends from the worlds of music and sports to benefit Austin’s youth.

The softball game featured former major leaguers and celebrities at the Dell Diamond. It was followed by a concert on two stages with more than 20 acts.

Since the Celebrity Softball Jam began, it has raised more than $350,000 for area youth leagues, including $150,000 to fund the renovation of Mabson Field in east Austin.

All proceeds for today’s event went to the Nolan Ryan Foundation and the Reckless Kelly Charitable Youth Foundation with a focus on supporting youth sports programs in Central Texas.