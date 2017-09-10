2 bodies found at WilCo home near Cedar Park, sheriff’s office says

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – A caller told the Williamson County Sheriff’s office two bodies were found at a Williamson County home near Cedar Park, said a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

Cedar Park Police said they are not involved in the investigation, but that it was located in the Block House subdivision.

The Sheriff’s Office said they received the call about the bodies on Sunday, but they had no other information available to share yet such as what time they received the call or an address.

They said detectives from the sheriff’s office and victim assistance were en route to the scene.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update it with more information as it becomes available.