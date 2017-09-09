Two injured in early morning East Austin stabbing

AUSTIN, (KXAN)– Police are responding to a stabbing incident that happened early Saturday morning. Officials say they received the call a few moments before 7:20 a.m. and responded to the incident on Clubview Avenue and East Riverside Drive.

Police say when they arrived, they witnessed two people that had been stabbed. Austin Police could not confirm whether a suspect is in custody or whether there is a threat to the public.

This is a developing story and KXAN will continue to update as more details come in.