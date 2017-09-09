Texas gets first win, 56-0, under Tom Herman, blows out SJSU

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas blew out San Jose State on Saturday, 56-0.

Shane Buechele didn’t play after suffering a bruised shoulder in the season opener. In his place, true freshman Sam Ehlinger, a Westlake product, made his first career start.

In his Longhorns debut, Ehlinger was 15-of-27 passing for 222 yards and one touchdown. He also carried the ball seven times for 48 yards.

After an embarrassing loss to Maryland to open the season last week, Tom Herman finally earned his first win as Texas’ head coach.

Chris Warren led the way for the Longhorns on the ground, rushing for 166 yards on 16 carries and scoring two touchdowns.

Texas plays its first road game of the season next week, taking on USC in a rematch of the 2005 national championship game.