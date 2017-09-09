Texas gets first win, 56-0, under Tom Herman, blows out SJSU

By Published: Updated:
The University of Texas Longhorns hit the practice field July 31 to mark the first day of practice under their new head coach. (KXAN Photo\Todd Bynum)
The University of Texas Longhorns hit the practice field July 31 to mark the first day of practice under their new head coach. (KXAN PhotoTodd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas blew out San Jose State on Saturday, 56-0.

Shane Buechele didn’t play after suffering a bruised shoulder in the season opener. In his place, true freshman Sam Ehlinger, a Westlake product, made his first career start.

In his Longhorns debut, Ehlinger was 15-of-27 passing for 222 yards and one touchdown. He also carried the ball seven times for 48 yards.

After an embarrassing loss to Maryland to open the season last week, Tom Herman finally earned his first win as Texas’ head coach.

Chris Warren led the way for the Longhorns on the ground, rushing for 166 yards on 16 carries and scoring two touchdowns.

Texas plays its first road game of the season next week, taking on USC in a rematch of the 2005 national championship game.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s