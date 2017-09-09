Stolen tow truck leads to SWAT standoff in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police have blocked off Oak Springs Drive and Airport Boulevard after a tow truck was stolen and the driver is now barricaded inside with a passenger.

A nearby McDonald’s and bystanders have been evacuated from the area. Officers do not know if the suspect is armed and it’s unclear if the passenger is a hostage.

Austin police alerted the public to the incident in a tweet at 12:20 a.m. Saturday.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

