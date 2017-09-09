Private pilots airlift school supplies to Texas coast for Harvey relief

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Saturday morning, 25 private pilots loaded up their planes with school supplies to deliver to children in Port Arthur and surrounding areas who were affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The group of pilots have been making trips to storm-ravaged towns since Hurricane Harvey. They say the Port Arthur Police Department advised them that the children will be returning to school on Monday and have lost everything. So, the group reached out to the community asking for supplies and were overwhelmed by the amount of donations they received.

On Saturday morning, the group with pilots from as far as Salt Lake City and Milwaukee met at Austin Bergstrom International Airport to load up their planes and head to the coast.

Eric Whyte, who is part of the group, said that Port Arthur’s police chief told him teachers in the area spend between $1,500 and $1,800 of their own money in a normal year.