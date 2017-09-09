Neighbors say ‘illegal game room’ APD broke up has been operating for months

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At least one person is facing charges after police raided what they say was an illegal gambling room off of South Congress Avenue in south Austin.

According to arrest affidavits KXAN obtained Saturday, police accuse 22-year-old Kevin Pineda of running the gambling spot based on information they received from customers of the gambling room. He’s charged with keeping a gambling place, gambling promotion, and possession of gambling equipment, all class A misdemeanors.

Witnesses say a police SWAT team was there late Thursday night to arrest Pineda, using a loudspeaker to announce to the people inside they had a warrant. People who live near the storefront say they knew something strange was going on there for months.

“There was always, like, tons of cars just coming in and out of this area,” Grayce Grimmett said on the strip of businesses that line Ramble Lane. “And it’s like, they’re not getting their taxes done at two in the morning.”

Grimmett lives across the street from the stores in a newly-constructed apartment building. She was there late Thursday when police showed up. “I just happened to come out to walk the dogs,” she said, “and saw all the cop cars and people in handcuffs sitting up against the building.”

“I wouldn’t say they were good neighbors,” Scott Snell said, “But they weren’t bad neighbors either.”

Snell owns the company Computer Medic, which for the last year or so has operated out of a neighboring storefront. “We all knew something was going on,” he said. “You would see somebody walk up to that back door” and knock.

No one ever went in the front of the shop, he said, only the back, where three cameras are placed to see both entrances to the back parking lot and the back door. “If somebody was there they would open up and they would go inside, and some of them were obviously regulars.”

Snell said the activity down the block didn’t really bother him, so he kept to his own business.

“They did not appear to be causing any harm to their surroundings,” he said.

According to the customers police interviewed, there were gambling machines, known as “8 liners” at the spot. Grimmett is glad they’re gone. “And I hope that they stay away and it doesn’t pop back up again,:” she said.