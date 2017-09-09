Live Hurricane Irma coverage from WFLA in Tampa

Our sister station, WFLA in Tampa, Florida, is broadcasting 24/7 as Hurricane Irma targets western Florida. You can watch their broadcast here.
Latest Hurricane Irma Updates
Hurricane Irma lashes Cuba; Jose poses threat elsewhere
Irma battered Cuba with deafening winds and relentless rain Saturday, while a second hurricane, Jose, threatened to lash already-reeling isl…
Watch Hurricane Irma from these Florida webcams
A number of webcams are showing live feeds as Hurricane Irma approaches Florida. Please note that livestreams may go down as weather conditi…
Despite threat, some choosing to ride out Irma at home
As Hurricane Irma threatened catastrophic damage to Florida, patrons at the most infamous South Beach dive bar tossed back drinks, shot pool…
Hurricane Irma strikes Puerto Rico
Irma is looking more and more Tampa-bound, forecasters say
The National Hurricane Center says it’s looking more likely that the eye of powerful Hurricane Irma will strike the Keys, southwestern Flori…
Disney World closes ahead of Hurricane Irma
As Hurricane Irma closes in on Florida, the state’s major amusement parks are adjusting their schedules. Disney World, Busch Gardens, Sea Wo…
Irma’s victims in the Caribbean brace for another hurricane
Thousands of Irma victims across the Caribbean fought desperately to find shelter or escape their storm-blasted islands altogether Friday as…
VIDEO: Webcams show Hurricane Irma in real time
Hurricane Irma is set to hit Florida. Watch live webcams as residents brace themselves for the storm.
Texoma community helps out after Make-A-Wish trip to Disney is postponed
Thanks to Make-A-Wish, Liliana and her family were supposed to be at the happiest place on earth right now.
Miami shelters homeless against their will as Irma closes in
Social workers and police officers are giving Miami’s estimated 1,100 homeless people a stark choice.
Disney, Universal, Busch Gardens, SeaWorld announce closures as Irma nears
This is Disney World’s fifth time closing since it first opened its doors in 1971.