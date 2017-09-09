KXAN Meteorologist David Yeomans tracking Irma from Miami

MIAMI (KXAN) — If you’ve been following KXAN Meteorologist David Yeomans on Facebook, then you know he’s in Miami waiting for Hurricane Irma to arrive.

David was just in Rockport days ago when Hurricane Harvey hit. This time, he is not on the clock. David is just downright passionate about hurricanes, and this is how he chose to spend his weekend “off.”

The video below is one of the Facebook Live videos he posted Saturday afternoon to show viewers what the conditions look like as the storms roll in.

You can see wind gusts already reaching 60 miles per hour.

Miami is not in the path of the eye. It’s only expected to receive remnants of the storm.

We will continue to check in with David, and you can follow along on his Facebook page.