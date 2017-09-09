KXAN Meteorologist David Yeomans tracking Irma from Miami

KXAN Staff Published:
KXAN Meteorologist David Yeomans points to the choppy waters of Biscayne Bay in Miami while the outer winds of Hurricane Irma begin to blow there on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (KXAN Photo: David Yeomans)
KXAN Meteorologist David Yeomans points to the choppy waters of Biscayne Bay in Miami while the outer winds of Hurricane Irma begin to blow there on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (KXAN Photo: David Yeomans)

MIAMI (KXAN) — If you’ve been following KXAN Meteorologist David Yeomans on Facebook, then you know he’s in Miami waiting for Hurricane Irma to arrive.

David was just in Rockport days ago when Hurricane Harvey hit. This time, he is not on the clock. David is just downright passionate about hurricanes, and this is how he chose to spend his weekend “off.”

The video below is one of the Facebook Live videos he posted Saturday afternoon to show viewers what the conditions look like as the storms roll in.

You can see wind gusts already reaching 60 miles per hour.

Miami is not in the path of the eye. It’s only expected to receive remnants of the storm.

We will continue to check in with David, and you can follow along on his Facebook page.

