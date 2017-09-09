Irma spawns waterspout in Fort Lauderdale

By Published:

FORT LAUDERDALE (KXAN/CNN) — As Hurricane Irma’s outer bands begin to lash Florida, parts of southern Florida are seeing waterspouts.

The video above shows a waterspout over Fort Lauderdale beach Saturday evening; a Tornado Warning was issued as the spout moved closer to land.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries due to the spout.

Hurricanes quickly spin up weak tornadoes and waterspouts, particularly in the right front quadrant of the storm. These tornadoes are weaker and shorter lived than those that spawn from supercell thunderstorms. Learn more from the National Weather Service.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s