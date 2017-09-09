Hurricane Irma sucks water away from shorelines, changing shape of ocean temporarily

LONG ISLAND, Bahamas (WCMH) — Is Hurricane Irma changing the shape of the ocean?

Videos posted to social media appear to show no water in the ocean on Long Island in the Bahamas. But where did the water go?

Washington Post meteorologist Angela Fritz sums it up thus: “Basically, Hurricane Irma is so strong and its pressure is so low, it’s sucking water from its surroundings into the core of the storm.”

It’s a rare sight, she says.

Fritz says that in the center of the storm, water is drawn upward by the low pressure. The storm can even change the shape of the ocean’s surface.

Fritz says the water will return to Long Island as the storm moves on.

I am in disbelief right now… This is Long Island, Bahamas and the ocean water is missing!!! That's as far as they see #HurricaneIrma wtf pic.twitter.com/AhPAonjO6s — #ForeverFlourish (@Kaydi_K) September 9, 2017