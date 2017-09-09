Austin police discover $300,000 worth of cocaine in drug bust

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police arrested a man accused of transporting cocaine between Houston and Austin on Friday.

According to an arrest affidavit, Natividad Loredo had been on the APD’s Gang Supression Unit’s radar for a while. Throughout August, the department had been receiving information about a drug trafficking organization that was supplying “large amounts of cocaine” in both Houston and Austin. The department learned that the drugs were brought into the country directly to Houston and then transported to Austin for distribution, according to the affidavit.

The department launched an investigation where they learned that 38 year-old Loredo was at the center of the operation. As their investigation continued, police said they discovered that Loredo was set to be transporting large amounts of cocaine to the Austin area, the affidavit said.

Police said they busted Loredo when he stopped at a gas station in Bastrop. Police followed him into the convenient store and arrested him. Upon searching his vehicle, police found a suitcase with 11 kilograms of cocaine wrapped in tape and tin foil. Police later estimated the drugs to be worth $300,000.

Loredo is being held in Travis County jail on a $500,000 bond.